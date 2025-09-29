Shubman Gill's performance in last 10 innings in T20Is

With the competition for the spots in the top-order not getting easier with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, all potentially be able to play in the top three, Gill might have fluffed an opportunity to seal his spot. With the Australia T20Is squeezed between ODIs and the Test series against South Africa, it will be interesting to see which way the selectors go for those five matches...

Image Source : AP