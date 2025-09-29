Shubman Gill's performance in last 10 innings in T20Is

Shubman Gill was returning to the T20 fold for India after more than a year and this time as a vice-captain, however, the Indian Test captain had a modest Asia Cup by his standards and might not have sealed his spot in the T20 setup just yet.
Gill replaced Sanju Samson at the top of the order and apart from one knock in the Super Fours against Pakistan last Sunday, the vice-captain didn't have much impact in the Asia Cup
Gill aggregated a total of 127 runs in seven innings, averaging 21.16 in the Asia Cup, without scoring a single fifty.
In the last 10 innings, his numbers do get a bit better, including a couple of innings against Sri Lanka and one against Zimbabwe, but overall average remains in early 20s at 23.67, with the aggregate upto 213 runs
After a couple of single-digit scores in the last four innings, Gill really had the chance to make amends in the final, especially with the target not being a big one but the right-hander failed
With the competition for the spots in the top-order not getting easier with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, all potentially be able to play in the top three, Gill might have fluffed an opportunity to seal his spot. With the Australia T20Is squeezed between ODIs and the Test series against South Africa, it will be interesting to see which way the selectors go for those five matches...
