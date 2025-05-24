Shubman Gill's record in Test cricket

Shubman Gill has played 32 matches in his Test career so far
Gill has scored 1893 runs in 59 innings at an average of 35.05
He has hit 7 fifties and 5 centuries in Test cricket
Gill's highest score is 128 which he hit against Australia in 2023 at home
The right-handed batter has hit 1334 runs in 19 matches in Asia
Outside Asia, he has 559 runs in 13 matches
Gill has all 5 centuries in Asia with 5 half-tons in the subcontinent
He has only two fifty-plus scores outside Asia, both in Australia
Gill has been dismissed for duck 5 times in Tests
Next : Fastest 50s in ODIs, Matthew Forde joins AB de Villiers
Click to read more..