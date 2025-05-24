 Shubman Gill&#039;s record in Test cricket

Shubman Gill's record in Test cricket

Image Source : Getty

Shubman Gill has played 32 matches in his Test career so far

Image Source : Getty

Gill has scored 1893 runs in 59 innings at an average of 35.05

Image Source : Getty

He has hit 7 fifties and 5 centuries in Test cricket

Image Source : Getty

Gill's highest score is 128 which he hit against Australia in 2023 at home

Image Source : Getty

The right-handed batter has hit 1334 runs in 19 matches in Asia

Image Source : Getty

Outside Asia, he has 559 runs in 13 matches

Image Source : Getty

Gill has all 5 centuries in Asia with 5 half-tons in the subcontinent

Image Source : Getty

He has only two fifty-plus scores outside Asia, both in Australia

Image Source : Getty

Gill has been dismissed for duck 5 times in Tests

Image Source : Getty

Next : Fastest 50s in ODIs, Matthew Forde joins AB de Villiers

Click to read more..