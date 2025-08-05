 Shubman Gill, Siraj 10/10 and Karun Nair 5/10: Report Card of Indian players after 2-2 Test series draw against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 7.5/10 - Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't have the most consistent of series, but he began and ended the assignment with well-compiled centuries, especially the latter one on a tricky Oval track. However, he will take a lot of learning from the assignment

KL Rahul - 9.5/10 - Finally, KL Rahul did justice to his talent, getting a full series at one batting position and the senior batter delivered his maiden 500-plus runs series, scoring two centuries and as many fifties

Sai Sudharsan - 5/10

Karun Nair - 5/10 - In his return assignment for India, Karun Nair had an average series, given the amount of runs were scored across mostly flat tracks in the five matches. He did score a crucial fifty on a tricky Oval wicket but left a little too much to be desired

Shubman Gill - 10/10 - The Indian captain was sensational, leading from the front in his maiden series in Tests as a leader, smashing four centuries, scoring 754 runs. His captaincy in the field is still a work in progress but he will only get better from here...

Rishabh Pant - 9.5/10

Ravindra Jadeja - 9/10 - With several seniors retiring in the period between the Australia series and this assignment, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was just a reminder from Jadeja that he is still around and not going anywhere from Test cricket just yet

Washington Sundar - 8/10 - Washington Sundar missed the series opener in Leeds, but since coming back into the side, the off-spinning all-rounder became an inseparable component of the side with both bat and ball

Dhruv Jurel - 6/10

Nitish Kumar Reddy - 5/10

Shardul Thakur - 3.5/10

Akash Deep - 6.5/10 - Akash Deep started his campaign at Edgbaston with a 10-fer but tailed off to pick just three wickets in the next two matches he played

Jasprit Bumrah - 7.5/10 - The Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah didn't have the greatest of the series by his standards but he still remains an invaluable member of the Test side

Mohammed Siraj - 10/10 - Mohammed Siraj may not be the best bowler in the world, nor is he claiming that, but he has the heart to stay in the fight. He will win that competition any day of the week and ending with the most wickets, with a fifer, leading India to a win was probably fitting

Anshul Kamboj - 2/10

Prasidh Krishna - 6.5/10 - Prasidh Krishna's economy remained on the higher side as he wasn't the most economical bowler, but like at Oval, he showed that on wickets that have little assistance, he can be a lethal bowler

