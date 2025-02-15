Shubman Gill in his last 10 ODI innings

1 - 23 from 24 balls against South Africa in World Cup 2023
2 - 51 from 32 balls against Netherlands in World Cup 2023
3 - 80* from 66 deliveries against New Zealand in the WC semifinal
4 - 4 from 7 balls vs Australia in World Cup final
5 - 16 from 35 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI in 2024
6 - 35 from 44 balls against SL in the 2nd ODI in 2024
7 - 6 from 14 balls vs SL in 3rd ODI in 2024
8 - 87 from 96 deliveries against England in 1st ODI in 2025
9 - 60 from 52 balls vs England in 2nd ODI in 2025
10 - 112 from 102 deliveries vs England in 3rd ODI in 2025
