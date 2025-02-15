 Shubman Gill in his last 10 ODI innings

Shubman Gill in his last 10 ODI innings

Image Source : AP

1 - 23 from 24 balls against South Africa in World Cup 2023

Image Source : Getty

2 - 51 from 32 balls against Netherlands in World Cup 2023

Image Source : Getty

3 - 80* from 66 deliveries against New Zealand in the WC semifinal

Image Source : Getty

4 - 4 from 7 balls vs Australia in World Cup final

Image Source : Getty

5 - 16 from 35 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI in 2024

Image Source : Getty

6 - 35 from 44 balls against SL in the 2nd ODI in 2024

Image Source : Getty

7 - 6 from 14 balls vs SL in 3rd ODI in 2024

Image Source : Getty

8 - 87 from 96 deliveries against England in 1st ODI in 2025

Image Source : Getty

9 - 60 from 52 balls vs England in 2nd ODI in 2025

Image Source : Getty

10 - 112 from 102 deliveries vs England in 3rd ODI in 2025

Image Source : Getty

Next : Virat Kohli stats against left-arm bowlers in ODIs

Click to read more..