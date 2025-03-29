Shubman Gill breaks Suryakumar Yadav's historical record in IPL

Shubman Gill has achieved a historical record in the Indian Premier League
Gill continued his domination at the Narendra Modi Stadium
During GT's fixture against Mumbai Indians, Gill has breached the 1000-run mark in Ahmedabad in IPL
He has become the first player to hit 1000 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium
Gill has shattered Suryakumar Yadav's historical IPL record with his feat
Gill has become the fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs at a venue in the IPL
He took only 20 innings to hit 1000 runs at the Ahmedabad-based venue
SKY took 31 innings to reach 1000 runs at Wankhede
Gill is second fastest overall to 1000 runs at a venue, only behind Chris Gayle, who reached 1000 runs in Bengaluru in 19 innings
