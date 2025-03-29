Shubman Gill breaks Suryakumar Yadav's historical record in IPL

 Shubman Gill breaks Suryakumar Yadav&#039;s historical record in IPL

Shubman Gill has achieved a historical record in the Indian Premier League

Gill continued his domination at the Narendra Modi Stadium

During GT's fixture against Mumbai Indians, Gill has breached the 1000-run mark in Ahmedabad in IPL

He has become the first player to hit 1000 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Gill has shattered Suryakumar Yadav's historical IPL record with his feat

Gill has become the fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs at a venue in the IPL

He took only 20 innings to hit 1000 runs at the Ahmedabad-based venue

SKY took 31 innings to reach 1000 runs at Wankhede

Gill is second fastest overall to 1000 runs at a venue, only behind Chris Gayle, who reached 1000 runs in Bengaluru in 19 innings

