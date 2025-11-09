Shubman Gill 6/10, Suryakumar Yadav 5: Report Card of Indian players after 2-1 T20I series win against Australia

Abhishek Sharma - 8/10 - Abhishek Sharma continued his spectacular form with the bat for India in T20Is, as he struck a half-century in the series, averaging above 40 and striking at 161 and also completed 1,000 runs in the format
Shubman Gill - 6/10 - Shubman Gill had a better outing in the Australian series, compared to the Asia Cup but he is still yet to nail down the opening spot alongside Abhishek but the current management will most likely continue with the same combination
Suryakumar Yadav - 5/10 - Indian captain's form is becoming a huge worry now. Surya got off to fast starts in a couple of games, but wasn't able to stay in the middle for more than 10-12 balls. He did impress with his captaincy
Axar Patel - 6/10 - Axar Patel continued to float under the radar and give consistent performances with both bat and ball, regardless of conditions for India in the T20Is
Shivam Dube - 5/10 - In absence of both Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube got a consistent run and the Mumbai all-rounder gave a decent account of himself with both bat and ball
Washington Sundar - 7/10 - It was the coming of age series for Washington Sundar as a batter as the all-rounder made an impact with both of his skills whenever given opportunity
Jasprit Bumrah - 6/10 - Jasprit Bumrah wasn't at his wicket-taking best, but the Indian spearhead led from the front in stemming the run-flow, with the opposition batters not taking many chances against him
Varun Chakravarthy - 7/10 - Chakravarthy was the leading wicket-taker for India and made a real difference with the ball in the middle overs against Australian batters, who still struggle against quality spin
