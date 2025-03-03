Shreyas Iyer vs Travis Head: Stats comparison after 68 ODIs

Shreyas Iyer has played 68 ODIs, and Travis Head has featured in 72 ODIs so far
Shreyas has made 2752 runs in 68 ODI matches
Head scored 2614 runs in his first 68 games
Shreyas has an average of 48.28 in 63 innings
Head averaged 44.30 in 68 ODIs
The Indian star has hit five centuries so far
The Aussie star slammed six centuries in 68 ODIs
Shreyas has scored his runs at a strong strike rate of 101.13
Head made his runs at 103.89 in the first 68 ODI matches
Shreyas has bagged one duck
Head has picked three ducks
