 Shreyas Iyer vs Travis Head: Stats comparison after 68 ODIs

Shreyas Iyer has played 68 ODIs, and Travis Head has featured in 72 ODIs so far

Shreyas has made 2752 runs in 68 ODI matches

Head scored 2614 runs in his first 68 games

Shreyas has an average of 48.28 in 63 innings

Head averaged 44.30 in 68 ODIs

The Indian star has hit five centuries so far

The Aussie star slammed six centuries in 68 ODIs

Shreyas has scored his runs at a strong strike rate of 101.13

Head made his runs at 103.89 in the first 68 ODI matches

Shreyas has bagged one duck

Head has picked three ducks

