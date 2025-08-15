Shreyas Iyer vs Shubman Gill - T20I record comparison

Shreyas Iyer hasn't played a T20I for India for almost two years, since December 2023, but if his performance in IPL 2025 as a dependable player and captain while playing at a high strike rate (175) is anything to go by, the new Punjab Kings skipper shouldn't be far away from discussions regarding the national team comeback
Iyer has played 51 T20Is for India, scoring 1,104 runs in 47 innings at an average of 30.66, while striking at 136.12. Iyer has eight half-centuries to his name in T20Is with the highest being unbeaten 74 against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in 2022
Iyer made his debut in T20Is in 2017 and hasn't been a regular in the side in the shortest international format. However, coming off scoring 604 runs in IPL 2025 at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 175, he has done everything to be in the talks yet again
Shubman Gill, on the other hand, is still in a very nascent stage in his T20I career but has racked in a few good performances in 21 matches, including a century in 2023 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad
Gill too hasn't played T20Is for more than a year, with the last series coming against Zimbabwe in 2024, where he was the captain. However, his record is very similar to that of Iyer in the format, averaging 30.42, while having a strike rate of 139.27, marginally better than that of the Punjab Kings skipper
Gill may have a few players ahead of him in terms of performance - Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal - for the role of the opener, but since he did well on the England tour as a Test captain, the selectors' push for him for all-format leadership might just paper over the logic
Gill might be ahead in the pecking order since he is now the Test captain but the recent performances suggest Shreyas Iyer should get the call, given how well he did as a leader for a new team, which qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years
