 Shreyas Iyer out, Virat in, 4 changes likely; India's probable Playing XI for 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma would be feeling the heat after poor returns in his recent international outings

Yashasvi Jaiswal might open again as India would want to see how he performs ahead of the Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli is set to return to the Playing XI, as confirmed by vice-captain Shubman Gill

Gill might be pushed to No.4 with Iyer making way. Iyer had revealed he wasn't in the Playing XI until Kohli got injured

Rishabh Pant might get a look in as Team India will aim to give game time to him

Hardik Pandya will add balance to the middle-order and provide another seam-bowling option

Axar Patel was promoted in the last game and made 50

Ravindra Jadeja shall be the other all-round spin option at No.8. He was brilliant with the ball

Varun Chakravarthy can come in for Kuldeep Yadav as the think tank will want to look at him

Harshit Rana shall keep his place after his impressive debut

Arshdeep Singh can come in for Mohammed Shami as the team looking to manage his workload

