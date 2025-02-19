 Shreyas Iyer in his last 10 ODI innings

In his last ODI match, Shreyas Iyer scored 78 runs against England in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer scored 44 runs in his second-last ODI game against England in Cuttack.

Shreyas scored 59 runs against England in his third-last ODI.

Iyer scored eight runs against Sri Lanka in his fourth-last ODI.

Iyer scored seven runs against Sri Lanka in his fifth-last ODI.

The 30-year-old scored 23 runs against Sri Lanka in his sixth-last ODI.

Shreyas scored 52 runs against South Africa in his seventh-last ODI match.

Shreyas made four runs against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. It was his eighth last ODI game.

Shreyas smacked 105 runs against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Shreyas hit an unbeaten 128 runs against Netherlands in Bengaluru, which was his 10th last ODI.

