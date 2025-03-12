Shreyas Iyer 9/10, Rohit Sharma 6.5 - Report Card of Indian players after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph

Rohit Sharma - 6.5/10 - Skipper Rohit Sharma had a disappointing campaign with the bat until the final where he neutralised New Zealand's pace bowling with attacking batting and took the innings forward. Rohit's captaincy too, throughout the tournament was fantastic as he won his second ICC trophy
Shubman Gill - 7/10 - Shubman Gill scored one of the two hundreds for Indian batters in the tournament in the opening game against Bangladesh but failed to get going in the latter part of the competition
Virat Kohli - 8/10 - Virat Kohli didn't have a great outing in the final but once again was India's go-to man in crunch situations with a century against Pakistan and an 80-odd against Australia in the semifinal
Shreyas Iyer - 9/10 - The top run-getter for India in the Champions Trophy, Shreyas Iyer didn't score a century but proved to be the key cog in his team's wheels not only taking the Men in Blue out of tough situations and also being the enforcer, smashing spin in the middle overs
KL Rahul - 7/10 - It was a redemption season for KL Rahul, who was on the receiving end after World Cup 2023 as he was at the end winning the game for his side in three out of four chases
Axar Patel - 8/10 - Taking crucial wickets and making important runs while batting at No 5 - Axar Patel was the vital link between the top order and the middle and lower order with the bat and similarly between pacers and the two frontline spinners with the ball
Mohammed Shami - 8/10 - Batting niggles, injuries and cramps, Mohammed Shami got through what was a successful campaign for him personally as well as from team's perspective as he got through a rewarding competition with wickets and good spells of bowling
Varun Chakravarthy - 9/10 - In his second ICC tournament, coming into the XI late, Varun Chakravarthy oozed class in three matches he played for India taking nine wickets, including a fifer
