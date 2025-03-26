Sanju Samson to Ajinkya Rahane: Full list of players to play for both KKR and Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Ajinkya Rahane (RR 2011-2015, 2018-2019; KKR - 2022, 2025)
Sanju Samson (KKR - 2012; RR - 2013-2015, 2018-present)
Rahul Tripathi (RR - 2018-19, KKR - 2020-21)
Prasidh Krishna (KKR - 2018-2021, RR - 2022-present)
Aaron Finch (RR 2009-2010, KKR - 2022)
Trent Boult (KKR - 2017, RR - 2022-2024)
Yusuf Pathan (RR 2008-2010, KKR - 2011-2017)
Morne Morkel (RR - 2009-10, KKR - 2014-2016)
Brad Hogg (RR - 2012-13, KKR - 2015-16)
Karun Nair (RR - 2014-2015, 2022; KKR - 2021)
Jaydev Unadkat - (KKR 2010-2012, 2016; RR 2018-2021)
Jason Holder (KKR - 2016, RR - 2023)
Robin Uthappa (KKR 2014-2019, RR - 2020)
Nitish Rana (KKR 2018-2024, RR - 2025)
