 Sanju Samson to Ajinkya Rahane: Full list of players to play for both KKR and Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Ajinkya Rahane (RR 2011-2015, 2018-2019; KKR - 2022, 2025)

Image Source : AP

Sanju Samson (KKR - 2012; RR - 2013-2015, 2018-present)

Image Source : AP

Rahul Tripathi (RR - 2018-19, KKR - 2020-21)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Prasidh Krishna (KKR - 2018-2021, RR - 2022-present)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Aaron Finch (RR 2009-2010, KKR - 2022)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Trent Boult (KKR - 2017, RR - 2022-2024)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Yusuf Pathan (RR 2008-2010, KKR - 2011-2017)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Morne Morkel (RR - 2009-10, KKR - 2014-2016)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Brad Hogg (RR - 2012-13, KKR - 2015-16)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Karun Nair (RR - 2014-2015, 2022; KKR - 2021)

Image Source : Karun Nair Facebook/KKRiders

Jaydev Unadkat - (KKR 2010-2012, 2016; RR 2018-2021)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Jason Holder (KKR - 2016, RR - 2023)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Robin Uthappa (KKR 2014-2019, RR - 2020)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Nitish Rana (KKR 2018-2024, RR - 2025)

Image Source : Getty

