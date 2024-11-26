Curran to Starc: Biggest pay cuts for players after IPL auction 2025

Sameer Rizvi was lapped up by the Delhi Capitals for just INR 95 Lakh as his price tag came down staggeringly by 88.69 from INR 8.4 crore. CSK had bought him last season
Due to the impact player rule, the value of the all-rounders has certainly decreased and Sam Curran suffered an outrageous drop from INR 18.5 crore to INR 2.4 crore of 87 per cent with the Chennai Super Kings buying him back
Deepak Hooda too went to the Super Kings, not before suffering a 70.43 per cent drop in his price tag from INR 5.75 crore. Hooda will be a good backup option for CSK
Glenn Maxwell like Curran wasn't in as great demand as expected. Maxwell's price point dropped from INR 11 crore to INR 4.2 crore as Punjab Kings got him back
Washington Sundar after grabbing a whopping deal of INR 8.75 crore with Sunrisers in the previous cycle was bought for just INR 3.2 crore by the Gujarat Titans as he saw a 63.42 per cent decrease in his price point
Rahul Tripathi will reunite with MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming, this time at CSK but after suffering a 60 per cent cut in his pay while being priced at INR 3.4 crore
Tim David was another overseas high-profile name whose price tag suffered due to being up for grabs on Day 2. David's price came down by 58.8 per cent as RCB signed him up for INR 3 crore
Mitchell Starc might have been the biggest value buy of the season, however, that meant the Australian pacer had to take a 52.52 per cent pay cut after being the most expensive player in IPL history until last year. Starc will play for Delhi Capitals at INR 11.75 crore
Mitchell Marsh too suffered a significant drop in his demand and pricing with Lucknow Super Giants handing him a 47.69 per cent pay cut from his last INR 6.50 crore salary with the Delhi Capitals
Quinton de Kock suffered a loss of around 46.66 per cent as his market value came down to INR 3.6 crore from INR 6.75 crore in the previous auction. De Kock will be playing for the Knight Riders
