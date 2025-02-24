Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli - Statistical comparison after 52 matches in ICC ODI events

Virat Kohli smashed his 51st ODI century and his first in the Champions Trophy as he put his hand up for the team yet again in a big game against Pakistan. Kohli wasn't in great form coming into the tournament but has lit up the stage yet again
Overall, this was Kohli's sixth century in ICC ODI events, the joint-fourth highest. Kohli now has 2,446 runs in ICC Champions Trophy and ODI World Cup in 52 matches including six hundreds and 17 fifties
Kohli averages a whopping 66.10 after 51 innings in ICC ODI matches while scoring close to 2,500 runs at a strike rate of 88. Kohli continued to flourish against Pakistan with his second ICC century against the opponent
Kohli may be a bit lower on the centuries list, but has smashing numbers in ICC matches for India, only compare to that of great Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, is joint-second on the centuries list in ICC events with seven hundreds in his name. But since Kohli has played 52 matches, let's take a look at his record after that number-
Sachin has played a couple of fewer innings than Kohli in 52 matches but still has outstanding numbers, especially in that 1996-2003 era. Kohli has 2,237 runs to his name averaging 52.02 in World Cups and Champions Trophy
Tendulkar has seven centuries and 14 fifties to his name in ICC events with a highest of 152 against Namibia in the 2003 World Cup
Tendulkar has phenomenal ICC record in his name but Kohli seems to be leaving him behind, especially in the ODI format, having already gotten past his record of 49 centuries in the format
