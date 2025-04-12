Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Rajat Patidar - Stats comparison after 32 IPL matches

In 32 IPL matches, Rajat Patidar has scored 985 runs to his name
Ruturaj Gaikwad had amassed 1104 runs in 32 IPL matches.
In 32 matches, Patidar has maintained an average of 35.17 runs.
On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad maintained an average of 39.42 runs in 32 IPL matches
Patidar has a strike rate of 159.38 in 32 IPL matches.
As for Ruturaj Gaikwad, the batter had a strike rate of 132.69 in 32 IPL matches.
In 32 IPL games, Rajat Patidar has hit one century in the tournament.
As for Ruturaj Gaikwad, the star batter had hit one century in 32 IPL matches as well.
As for ducks, Patidar registered one duck to his name in 32 IPL games.
Ruturaj Gaikwad on the other hand has registered four ducks to his name in 32 IPL matches.
