 Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Abhishek Sharma - T20I stats comparison

Ruturaj Gaikwad has so far played 23 T20Is for India and scored 633 runs at an average of 39.56.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 256 runs in 12 T20Is for India so far at an average of 23.27

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored runs at a strike rate of 143.53 for India so far.

Abhishek has scored runs at a strike rate of 171.81.

Ruturaj has smacked 1 century and 4 fifties so far in his T20I career

Abhishek Sharma has smacked 1 century and 1 fifty thus far in his T20I career.

Gaikwad's best score in T20Is is 123*

Abhishek's best score in T20Is is 100

Ruturaj Gaikwad has smashed 65 fours and 24 sixes in T20Is so far.

Abhishek Sharma has so far smashed 22 fours and 19 sixes in T20Is.

