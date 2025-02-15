Ruled out of Champions Trophy, list of injured players ahead of IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah was the biggest name to have been ruled out of the competition. The best bowler in the world is struggling with his back issues after a tiring Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australian captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury, following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Josh Hazlewood has been out of the action for Australia since the Gabba Test against India due to a hop injury
Mitchell Marsh was the first one to get ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury
Anrich Nortje too will not feature in the Champions Trophy due to a back injury
AM Ghazanfar, the Afghan spinner, suffered a fracture in his L4 vertebra and has been ruled out of actipn for four months. He was supposed to play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025
England all-rounder Jacob Bethell was ruled out of Champions Trophy due to a hamstring injury before Tom Banton was called as backup
Gerald Coetzee was ruled out of the Champions Trophy for South Africa after experiencing tightness in his groin
New Zealand pacer, Ben Sears, who played a game in the recently concluded tri-series was ruled out due to a hamstring injury before being replaced by Jacob Duffy in the CT squad. Saim Ayub for Pakistan is still recovering from his ankle injury. Both are however, not part of the IPL
Marcus Stoinis retired from ODIs ahead of the Champions Trophy while Mitchell Starc withdrew due to personal reasons. Both of them weren't injury omissions but are set to play IPL 2025
