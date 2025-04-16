Rohit Sharma vs Shreyas Iyer - IPL captaincy record comparison after 76 matches
Shreyas Iyer continued his outstanding run as captain in the IPL for the Punjab Kings in the 2025 edition. Having won the IPL as a captain for KKR last year, Iyer has enjoyed success in 2025 as well with the squad PBKS have assembled and some key tactical decisions as well, which have fallen in his favour
After the thrilling win against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15 in Mullanpur, Iyer now has 44 wins in his name as captain in 76 matches, with a winning percentage of 57.89. Iyer is only one of the two Indian captains in the IPL to have led three sides and has done well for all three
Iyer was influential in Delhi Capitals' run from 2019-2021 which saw the franchise make its first final in 13 years of existence in 2020 and top the table in the next season in 2021, even though Rishabh Pant was the captain in that season
Punjab Kings have gotten off to a sensational start in the 2025 edition of the IPL with four wins in six matches and Iyer has been inspirational both a leader and a batter and would be keen to continue the same as he targets his second consecutive title as a captain
Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has five titles in his name as a captain for the Mumbai Indians having led the franchise for over 10 seasons after taking over halfway through 2013
Overall, Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to 89 wins in 158 matches as captain in the IPL with a win percentage of 56.32, while obviously winning five titles
After 76 matches as captain, Rohit had a win percentage of 60.52, slightly better than that of Iyer, with 46 wins and had already won three titles in that period
Mumbai Indians have been a bit poor and erratic post their title win in 2020 but for eight seasons, it was a golden age for the Men in Blue as after a couple of bad seasons, Rohit was also removed from captaincy
Iyer has a long way to go in his captaincy career but given how successful he has been despite the team-hopping activity, he has done well with just two fewer wins than that of Rohit and would now be keen to go on a title-winning spree with Punjab Kings after going all the way with KKR last year having missed out once with Delhi in 2020, against Rohit's MI
