Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar: Stats comparison as opener in international cricket

Rohit Sharma has opened for India in 343 matches in international cricket, Sachin has opened in 346 matches
Rohit has slammed 15404 runs in 368 innings as an opener in all three formats
Sachin has 15335 runs as an opener in 342 innings in the three formats
Rohit has 44 centuries as an opener in international cricket
Sachin had slammed 45 tons as an opener in the three formats
Rohit has 79 fifties to his name as an opener in international cricket
Sachin had hit 75 fifty-plus scores as the opener
Rohit has been dismissed for a duck 20 times as an opener in the three formats
Sachin bagged 12 ducks as opener
