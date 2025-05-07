Rohit Sharma's record as captain in Tests

 Rohit Sharma&#039;s record as captain in Tests

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7. He anounced his retirement through social media.

Rohit Sharma led the Indian team in 24 Test matches, which is the 10th most for any Indian cricketer.

In the 24 matches that he led India in, Rohit led India to 12 wins, 9 losses, and three draws.

It is worth noting that in the 24 matches that Rohit led the Indian team in Test cricket, he scored 1254 runs.

He maintained an average of 30.58 runs in his time as the Indian Test team captain.

The ace batter's highest score in Test cricket as captain was 131 runs.

He hit 4 centuries to his name as the Indian Test team captain.

