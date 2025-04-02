Rohit Sharma's last 10 innings in the IPL

Rohit Sharma has been lacklustre in the IPL for the longest time. He had a first 400-plus season in 5-6 years in 2024 but the drop in form since that century has been massive and the start in 2025 has been far from desirable.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
In three innings, Rohit has scored just 21 runs, averaging seven while recording his 18th duck in IPL history. The lack of runs from Rohit at the top could be bad news for the resurrected Mumbai Indians if the form doesn't take a positive turn
Image Source : AP
Rohit had a 417-run season in 2024 but in the last 10 innings, including three from this season, the former MI captain has scored just one fifty that too in the dead rubber against the Lucknow Super Giants, the last game of the 2025 edition
Image Source : AP
Rohit was dismissed for a duck only once in the last 10 innings, but there were as many as single digit-score. Even when the chase was 116, Rohit failed to take his time and play a longer innings
Image Source : AP
In the last 10 innings, Rohit has scored a total of 141 runs, averaging 14.1 with the highest being 68 against the Super Giants in MI's final league match of 2024
Image Source : AP
Rohit was dismissed nine times caught while the on the only remaining occasion, he was cleaned up, that was recently by Mohammed Siraj during GT vs MI clash in Ahmedabad
Image Source : AP
Rohit's last 10 scores in IPL - 2024 - 6 (5) vs RR, 8 (8) vs DC, 4 (5) vs LSG, 11 (12) vs KKR, 4 (5) vs SRH, 19 (24) vs KKR, 68 (38) vs LSG; 2025 - 0 (4) vs CSK, 8 (4) vs GT, 13 (12) vs KKR
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
For Mumbai Indians to get back in the reckoning, Rohit Sharma will have to perform as they need runs at the top. Rohit's poor form in the IPL could also have repercussions over his international career
Image Source : AP
