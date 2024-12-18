Rohit Sharma's performance in last 10 innings in Test cricket

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is going through a wretched form in Test cricket as he was dismissed for another low score in the first innings of the ongoing Gabba Test in Brisbane against Australia
Rohit was dismissed for 10 and he now has just 19 runs to his name in three innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the last 10 innings, Rohit has just one 50-plus score to his name in Tests
Rohit since his century at the start of the year against England at home, has been unable to play a big innings in Test cricket and has fallen off the cliff in terms of form, rather alarmingly
In the last 10 innings, Rohit has 118 runs to his name, averaging 11.8 including the highest score of 52 against New Zealand in Bengaluru
Out of these 10 innings, Rohit was dismissed in single figures six times including a duck against New Zealand in the first innings of the Pune Test
Rohit shifted to No 6 spot in Australia with KL Rahul batting well at the top of the order but to no avail as the Indian captain is really struggling and if not him, someone in the team needs to tell him or take the decision on his behalf because the time is running out fast enough
Rohit Sharma's last 10 scores in Tests - 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6 and 10
