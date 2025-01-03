Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli - Captaincy record after 24 Test matches

Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to rest from the Sydney Test and it seems he may have played his last for India after leading the side in 24 Tests. Rohit's poor run of form just kept getting longer and longer and it started affecting his captaincy as well
Image Source : AP
Under Rohit, India won 12 games out of 24 he led the side while losing nine games. India have lost five out of the last six Test matches he has captained - three against New Zealand and two against Australia in Adelaide and Melbourne while drawing at the Gabba
Image Source : Getty
The pressure was increasing on Rohit with the captain scoring just 31 runs in five innings in Australia but these five losses in the last six matches have certainly affected his captaincy record in the format with the win percentage dropping to 50 and defeat percentage rising to 37.50
Image Source : AP
MS Dhoni, who led India in the second-most number of Tests, had his numbers in terms of results drop later on too, but he did start very well as a captain
Image Source : Getty
Under Dhoni after 24 Test matches, India had won 14 Tests while losing just three and drawing seven games out of them. Most of the wins were at home during that period but India beat Australia quite a few times at home from 2008-2011
Image Source : Getty
Dhoni's numbers reduced later on as India went on to win just 13 more Tests in the remaining 36 games under him as a captain of the red-ball side
Image Source : Getty
Virat Kohli, India's most successful Test captain, stands tall here too, even though marginally. Overall, India won 40 Test matches out of 68 he led the side in
Image Source : BCCI
After his first 24 Tests as captain, like Dhoni, Kohli too had lost just three while drawing six but had won the most number of games compared to the other two - 15. India had won against Sri Lanka away and against South Africa, England and New Zealand at home during that period
Image Source : BCCI
The numbers jumped up for Kohli in the next 42 Tests as India went on to win 25 more matches under him. As a batter being a captain, Kohli was out of the league of the two averaging 63.9 while Dhoni averaged 50. Rohit's average came down to 30 as Test captain remarkably after a poor season in 2024 since the Bangladesh series
Image Source : Getty
Next : 8 Indians with most Test runs at SCG, Pant ranks above Kohli