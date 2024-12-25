Rohit Sharma captain, no Sanju Samson: India's predicted squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC confirmed the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 with India set to play all their Group A games in Dubai. With less than two months to go, here's a look at what the Indian squad could look like for the 50-over tournament in Pakistan and the UAE
Image Source : AP
Rishabh Pant might just pip Sanju Samson for the second wicketkeeper's spot as he is likely to get a number of opportunities ahead of the right-hander even though the latter has blasted the T20Is out of the waters with three centuries in no time
Image Source : AP
India will have an option to take an extra seamer or another spin-bowling all-rounder and Washington Sundar might just get his opportunity yet again as he has been brilliant across formats for India in recent times and grabbed his opportunities in white-ball cricket against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka
Image Source : AP
Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Avesh Khan might be part of the reserves for India since the tournament is in Dubai, team would take a few backups if there is any emergency, especially with a tight schedule
Image Source : AP
Next : 8 teams with most players to score 1000-plus international runs in 2024