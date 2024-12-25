 Rohit Sharma captain, no Sanju Samson: India's predicted squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC confirmed the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 with India set to play all their Group A games in Dubai. With less than two months to go, here's a look at what the Indian squad could look like for the 50-over tournament in Pakistan and the UAE

Rohit Sharma (captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (WK)

Rishabh Pant might just pip Sanju Samson for the second wicketkeeper's spot as he is likely to get a number of opportunities ahead of the right-hander even though the latter has blasted the T20Is out of the waters with three centuries in no time

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

India will have an option to take an extra seamer or another spin-bowling all-rounder and Washington Sundar might just get his opportunity yet again as he has been brilliant across formats for India in recent times and grabbed his opportunities in white-ball cricket against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Avesh Khan might be part of the reserves for India since the tournament is in Dubai, team would take a few backups if there is any emergency, especially with a tight schedule

