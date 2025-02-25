 Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - last ten opening partnerships in ODIs

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - last ten opening partnerships in ODIs

Image Source : Getty

The pair of Rohit and Gill stitched 31 31-run partnership off 30 balls against Pakistan in the last ODI.

Image Source : Getty

Rohit and Gill made 69 runs off 59 balls against Bangladesh.

Image Source : X

Rohit and Gill made six runs off seven balls against England in Ahmedabad.

Image Source : X

Rohit and Gill stitched a 136-run partnership off 100 balls against England in Cuttack.

Image Source : Getty

Rohit and Gill built a 37-run partnership of 27 balls against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Image Source : Getty

Rohit and Gill had a 97-run partnership off 81 balls against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Image Source : X

Rohit and Gill built a 75-run partnership of 76 balls against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo.

Image Source : Getty

In the ODI World Cup 2023 final, Rohit and Gill stitched a partnership of 30 runs off 26 balls.

Image Source : X

In the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, they stitched a partnership of 71 runs off 50 balls in Mumbai.

Image Source : Getty

In their 10th last ODI as opening partners, Rohit and Gill stitched a 100-run partnership off 71 balls against Netherlands.

Image Source : Getty

Next : T20 World Cup 2024 winning members who are not in squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Click to read more..