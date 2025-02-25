Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - last ten opening partnerships in ODIs

The pair of Rohit and Gill stitched 31 31-run partnership off 30 balls against Pakistan in the last ODI.
Rohit and Gill made 69 runs off 59 balls against Bangladesh.
Rohit and Gill made six runs off seven balls against England in Ahmedabad.
Rohit and Gill stitched a 136-run partnership off 100 balls against England in Cuttack.
Rohit and Gill built a 37-run partnership of 27 balls against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Rohit and Gill had a 97-run partnership off 81 balls against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Rohit and Gill built a 75-run partnership of 76 balls against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo.
In the ODI World Cup 2023 final, Rohit and Gill stitched a partnership of 30 runs off 26 balls.
In the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, they stitched a partnership of 71 runs off 50 balls in Mumbai.
In their 10th last ODI as opening partners, Rohit and Gill stitched a 100-run partnership off 71 balls against Netherlands.
