Rohit Sharma 9/10, Shubman Gill 3/10: Report Card of Indian players after 2-1 ODI series loss against Australia

Rohit Sharma - 9/10 - An unbeaten century in a run-chase and a quality half-century in tough conditions - Rohit Sharma reiterated that he is here to stay and isn't going anywhere as of now, at least from the ODIs
Shubman Gill - 3/10 - In his first series as captain of the ODI side, Shubman Gill scored a total of 43 runs and tactically too, he was found a little wanting and did well in a couple other phases of the matches
Virat Kohli - 5.5/10 - After a couple of ducks to start the series, Virat Kohli came storming back with an unbeaten 74 against Australia in the decider in a run-chase to remind everyone that he is still alive and kicking at the highest level
Axar Patel - 6/10 - Axar Patel continued his resurgence as the batting all-rounder for India, getting starts in both the games with the bat, while picking up crucial wickets with the ball
Nitish Kumar Reddy - 3/10
Harshit Rana - 7/10 - Amid criticism and trolling, Harshit Rana held his own in the ODI series against Australia, being the highest wicket-taker (6) and also scoring a few runs with the bat
Arshdeep Singh - 6/10 - Arshdeep Singh, being the leader of the bowling attack alongside Mohammed Siraj, did well with the new ball in the two games he played and also showed that he has the batting ability late in the innings
