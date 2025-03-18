Rishabh Pant after starting his career with the then-Delhi Daredevils in 2016, immediately after the U19 World Cup, spent nine years with the franchise, playing eight of them
Pant grew, developed, played for India and became a captain at the Delhi Capitals across eight seasons, while leading the side to a table-top finish in 2021. Delhi released Pant before the IPL 2025 auction and Pant will rejoin Zaheer Khan as the mentor at the LSG, who was his first captain in Delhi in 2016-17
It was an emotional exit for Jos Buttler, who spent seven seasons at the Rajasthan Royals, smashing seven centuries, over 3000-plus runs, playing an important role in the Men in Pink reaching their first final since 2008, in 2022
Buttler formed a great bond with Sanju Samson, who is going to captain Rajasthan Royals for several years now as his deputy, not just as a batting pair but also in the field. Buttler was released by the Royals ahead of IPL 2025 auction and was picked by the Gujarat Titans for INR 15.75 crore
Another long association that came to an end before the IPL 2025 was Mohammed Siraj and RCB. Siraj became a household name for RCB fans after playing for the franchise for the last seven seasons since 2018, when he wasn't even close to India reckoning
Siraj was one of only three retentions for RCB ahead of the 2022 edition and like Pant at Delhi, grew, developed and became the bowler he is today playing for India across formats and will hope to continue the good work for the Gujarat Titans
Similarly, Ishan Kishan, who was with the Mumbai Indians for seven seasons since the start of 2018, was released by the franchise ahead of auction. Ishan formed great bonds with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya through his MI stint but now will be playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad
Deepak Chahar, like several others, was part of the Chennai Super Kings for the last seven seasons. Injuries have hampered his participation regularly in the IPL but after being signed by Mumbai Indians for INR 9.25 crore, the pace bowler will hope for a career-revival season with the joint-five-time champions
Moeen Ali was released by the Chennai Super Kings, after being one of the four retentions for the franchise in 2022. Moeen having retired from international cricket might have played a part in CSK releasing him. However, KKR picked the English all-rounder for IPL 2025
Anrich Nortje, who was part of the Delhi Capitals for the last five seasons, playing a crucial role in the 2020-21 seasons for the franchise, didn't have a great outing in 2024 and has had his struggle with injuries. After being released by the Capitals, Nortje was picked by the Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2025
Mitchell Santner began his IPL career at the Chennai Super Kings and despite being part of the franchise for seven years, the current NZ white-ball captain never got a long run. Santner like Chahar has switched his base from yellow corner to the blue one with the Mumbai Indians and will hope to become the franchise's leading spinner
