Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul - stats comparison in IPL

Rishabh Pant has played 112 matches in the IPL, scoring 3284 runs.
KL Rahul has played 132 IPL matches, scoring 4683 runs.
Pant has a strike rate of 148.53 in the IPL.
KL Rahul has a strike rate of 134.60 in the IPL.
Pant averages 34.93 in the IPL.
Rahul has an average of 45.46 in the IPL.
Pant caught 77 catches and has 23 stumping to his name in the IPL.
KL Rahul has 78 catches to his name and seven stumping in the IPL.
