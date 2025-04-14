Rishabh Pant's record as opener in IPL and T20 cricket

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant is going through a lean patch in the ongoing IPL, that has seen him score just 40 runs in five innings. After batting at No 4 for a few games, Pant finally opened the innings for LSG against the Gujarat Titans in the last game with Mitchell Marsh unavailable
Pant scored 21 runs opening the batting. It was a scratchy knock but it was his best score of the season so far and the LSG skipper will hope to build on this as the Super Giants go further ahead in the tournament
Pant was opening the innings after nine years in the IPL having done it only in his first season as a rookie for the then-Delhi Daredevils
In four innings opening the batting for the Capitals, Pant amassed 104 runs in four innings, with a best of 69 coming against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions
In IPL, Pant averages 25 opening the batting in five innings, however, his overall numbers are quite good at the top, mostly in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy playing for Delhi through 2018-19
Pant, who was a regular opener in U19 days, overall has scored 665 runs in 22 innings averaging 31.66 and striking at 160. Playing for Delhi in the SMAT, Pant has scored a hundred and four fifties while opening the innings but hasn't been able to replicate the same at the higher level
Pant has also opened the innings for India in T20 cricket on five occasions with insignificant returns, scoring 71 runs in five matches, with a best of 27
Lucknow Super Giants may be doing well as a team with Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Digvesh Rathi being the top-peformers but need their captain to hit form sooner rather than later otherwise they might suffer due to the same, as has happened in the past quite a few times in the IPL
