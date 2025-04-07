 Rinku Singh vs David Miller - stats comparison after 50 IPL matches

Rinku Singh vs David Miller - stats comparison after 50 IPL matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

In the 50 IPL matches that Rinku Singh has played so far, he has scored 954 runs to his name.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

David Miller had amassed 1350 runs to his name in 50 IPL matches.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rinku Singh has maintained an average of 30.77 runs in 50 IPL matches.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

On the other hand, David Miller had averaged 39.70 runs to his name in 50 IPL matches.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

In 50 IPL matches, Rinku Singh has been dismissed on a duck zero times.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

In 50 IPL matches, David Miller had been dismissed on a duck zero times as well.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rinku Singh, after 50 IPL matches has maintained a strike rate of 143.67

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

In 50 IPL matches, David Miller had maintained a strike rate of 146.89.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rinku Singh has hit 48 sixes in 50 IPL matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

On the other hand, David Miller had hit 71 sixes in 50 IPL matches.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : Players to play for Punjab Kings and CSK in IPL

Click to read more..