Rinku Singh vs David Miller - stats comparison after 50 IPL matches

In the 50 IPL matches that Rinku Singh has played so far, he has scored 954 runs to his name.
David Miller had amassed 1350 runs to his name in 50 IPL matches.
Rinku Singh has maintained an average of 30.77 runs in 50 IPL matches.
On the other hand, David Miller had averaged 39.70 runs to his name in 50 IPL matches.
In 50 IPL matches, Rinku Singh has been dismissed on a duck zero times.
In 50 IPL matches, David Miller had been dismissed on a duck zero times as well.
Rinku Singh, after 50 IPL matches has maintained a strike rate of 143.67
In 50 IPL matches, David Miller had maintained a strike rate of 146.89.
Rinku Singh has hit 48 sixes in 50 IPL matches
On the other hand, David Miller had hit 71 sixes in 50 IPL matches.
