Retired from T20Is, players playing in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli (RCB) retired from T20Is immediately after winning the T20 World Cup last year with the Indian team but will be key for the Rajat Patidar-led side in their run towards the playoffs
Immediately after Virat Kohli's announcement, the T20 World Cup winning-captain Rohit Sharma also retired from the T20Is, communicating the same in the press conference after the final. Rohit, hence, also let the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya take the top three retention slots for MI
Even though, just as an uncapped player, MS Dhoni is still playing in the IPL having retired from international cricket back in 2020
R Ashwin returned to the Chennai Super Kings after a gap of 10 years and will finish his career here after having retired from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Ravindra Jadeja, like Kohli and Rohit, retired from T20Is after the World Cup win last year but will continue to be a crucial member of CSK squad
Moeen Ali may have been released by CSK but was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL 2025 auction after retiring from international cricket for England in September last year
Sunil Narine announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2023, however, not just the IPL, he continues to be a key member across the globe of various sides he plays T20 cricket for
Faf du Plessis, former South African skipper, fit as ever may haven't played international cricket for more than three years and not announced retirement officially, but he still continues to be a crucial member of the franchise circuit in T20 cricket
Like Faf, Ishant Sharma hasn't officially retired from international cricket but hasn't been in the scheme of things for India for the longest time, especially in white-ball cricket. Sharma was picked by GT for IPL 2025
Trent Boult played his last T20 World Cup last year and having left his contract a couple of years ago, he isn't part of the New Zealand squads anymore, even though officially he is yet to announce his retirement. Boult will reunite with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025
