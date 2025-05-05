 Replacement players signed in IPL 2025

Replacement players signed in IPL 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL/Getty

Mujeeb ur Rahman was the first replacement signed for IPL 2025 as he replaced his compatriot AM Ghazanfar for the Mumbai Indians. Mujeeb has played just one match for MI this season so far

Image Source : AP

Wiaan Mulder came into the side for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing the injured Brydon Carse for IPL 2025

Image Source : Getty

Corbin Bosch left his PSL deal with the Peshawar Zalmi after being picked as a replacement for compatriot Lizaad Williams by the Mumbai Indians

Image Source : AP

Chetan Sakariya, who has been with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past, came into the squad in place of injured Umran Malik

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Shardul Thakur, after going unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, was signed on by the Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, the left-arm pacer

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Ayush Mhatre replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad, the regular CSK after he suffered an elbow fracture, and has done well in the few games he has played

Image Source : AP

Karnataka batter Smaran Ravichandran, who has injured himself now, also joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as a replacement player for the leggie Adam Zampa

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Dewald Brevis was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.2 crore as the replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh

Image Source : AP

Dasun Shanaka returned to the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, having been part of the side in 2023. Shanaka replaced Glenn Phillips in the squad for the Titans

Image Source : gujarat_titans X

Punjab spinner Raghu Sharma came into the side for the Mumbai Indians in place of Vignesh Puthur, the left-arm wristy

Image Source : mipaltan X

Tasmanian all-rounder Mitch Owen replaced Glenn Maxwell for the Punjab Kings in the ongoing season

Image Source : Getty

Vidarbha bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey replaced Smaran Ravichandran in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad with four matches remaining

Image Source : PTI

Next : Shubman Gill vs Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal: Stats comparison after 65 IPL matches

Click to read more..