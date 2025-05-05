Replacement players signed in IPL 2025

Mujeeb ur Rahman was the first replacement signed for IPL 2025 as he replaced his compatriot AM Ghazanfar for the Mumbai Indians. Mujeeb has played just one match for MI this season so far
Image Source : AP
Wiaan Mulder came into the side for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing the injured Brydon Carse for IPL 2025
Image Source : Getty
Corbin Bosch left his PSL deal with the Peshawar Zalmi after being picked as a replacement for compatriot Lizaad Williams by the Mumbai Indians
Image Source : AP
Chetan Sakariya, who has been with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past, came into the squad in place of injured Umran Malik
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shardul Thakur, after going unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, was signed on by the Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, the left-arm pacer
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Ayush Mhatre replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad, the regular CSK after he suffered an elbow fracture, and has done well in the few games he has played
Image Source : AP
Karnataka batter Smaran Ravichandran, who has injured himself now, also joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as a replacement player for the leggie Adam Zampa
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Dewald Brevis was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.2 crore as the replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh
Image Source : AP
Dasun Shanaka returned to the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, having been part of the side in 2023. Shanaka replaced Glenn Phillips in the squad for the Titans
Image Source : gujarat_titans X
Punjab spinner Raghu Sharma came into the side for the Mumbai Indians in place of Vignesh Puthur, the left-arm wristy
Image Source : mipaltan X
Tasmanian all-rounder Mitch Owen replaced Glenn Maxwell for the Punjab Kings in the ongoing season
Image Source : Getty
Vidarbha bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey replaced Smaran Ravichandran in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad with four matches remaining
Image Source : PTI
