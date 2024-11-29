 Remaining purse and slots for each team ahead of WPL auction 2025

The WPL 2025 mini-auction will take place in Bengaluru on December 15 and the purse has been increased by Rs 1.5 crore

1. Gujarat Giants have Rs 4.40 crore left in their purse and have 4 slots (including 2 overseas) available

2. UP Warriorz have Rs 3.90 crore left in their purse and have 3 slots (including 1 overseas) available

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Rs 3.25 crore left in their purse and have 4 slots (No overseas) available

4. Mumbai Indians have Rs 2.65 crore left in their purse and have 4 slots (including 1 overseas) available

5. Delhi Capitals have Rs 2.50 crore left in their purse and have 4 slots (including 1 overseas) available

The star cricketers Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Megan Schutt and Sneh Rana are likely to enter the player auction.

