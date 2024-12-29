Records broken by magician Jasprit Bumrah during Boxing Day Test

Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah continued his impressive run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he added four more wickets to his tally, which got to 29 on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test. Bumrah broke a slew of records as he unlocked the milestone of 200 Test wickets. Take a look-
Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to get to the milestone of 200 Test wickets (44 matches) as he broke Kapil Dev's record (50 matches) and became the joint-second fastest Indian to get to the milestone
Bumrah also became only the fourth fastest bowler to get to 200 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled (8,484), after the likes of Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada
Bumrah now also has the best average for any bowler in Test cricket with 200 wickets. Bumrah at 19.39 is above the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner and Sir Curtly Ambrose, the great West Indies trio of the yesteryears
With the wicket of Travis Head, Bumrah not only reached 200 Test wickets but also 72 in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. It is the highest number of wickets in one WTC cycle by an Indian bowler as Bumrah went past Ashwin's tally of 71 in the inaugural 2019-21 cycle
Bumrah also became the leading wicket-taker for India against Australia in Australia across formats with 75 wickets in 32 innings. Kapil Dev held the record previously with 72 wickets in 41 innings
Bumrah also got to 23 Test wickets at the MCG, the third most by a visiting bowler as he went past England's Billy Bates (22). Sidney Barnes and Bobby Peel of England with 35 and 27 wickets in MCG Tests acquire the top two spots
Jasprit Bumrah has now 61 wickets to his name, the joint-most by an Indian pacer in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history as he equalled Zaheer Khan's tally in 12 fewer innings while surpassing Ishant Sharma (59 wickets)
