 Records broken by Abhishek Sharma during his century in 5th T20I against England

1 - Abhishek Sharma's 135-run knock in the 5th T20I is the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20I

2 - Abhishek slammed the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20Is. His 37-ball hundred is second to Rohit's 35-ball ton

3 - Abhishek created the world record of reaching to a hundred in the fewest overs of a team - 10.1 overs, bettering de Kock's 10.2 overs hundred

4 - He created the record for most sixes hit by an Indian in a T20I match with his 13 maximums being three more than Rohit, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma

5 - Abhishek's 37-ball ton is the third-fastest by a player from a full-member team, only behind Rohit and Miller's 35-ball efforts

6 - 58 runs scored by Abhishek in the powerplay are the most by an Indian, going past Yashasvi Jaiswal's 53

7 - Abhishek's 135 is the second biggest knock on Indian soil, behind Hazratullah Zazai's 162* in Dehradun against Ireland

8 - This was the fourth instance of an Indian batter outscoring an opposition in T20Is. Abhishek's 135 was 38 more than what England made

