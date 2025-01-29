RCB players to win T20 titles previously, Tim David latest to join the list with BBL trophy

Hobart Hurricanes finally opened their account in terms of trophies in the Big Bash League in the 14th edition after Mitch Owen blew away the Sydney Thunder in his storm in the final. Tim David, who played a huge role in Hurricanes' titular campaign, will hope that the rub of green works for him in the IPL too, as he returns to RCB after four years
Image Source : Getty
Looking at a few RCB players, who have won a T20 title before, Krunal Pandya stands tall in the list with as many as three IPL trophies with the Mumbai Indians in the past in 2017, 2019 and 2020
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Bhuvneshwar Kumar after more than a decade with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, will spearhead the RCB attack in IPL 2025. Bhuvneshwar became an IPL champion with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Romario Shepherd, who too joined the Mumbai Indians' exodus to RCB bandwagon this year won the Caribbean Premier League in 2023 with the Guyana Amazon Warriors
Image Source : CPL T20
Suyash Sharma, the leg-spinning option for RCB this year, won the last year's IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Josh Hazlewood, who returns to RCB fold after a gap of one season, was an IPL champion with the Chennai Super Kings in 2021
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Yash Dayal, one of the three retentions for RCB, won the IPL in 2022 with the Gujarat Titans in the franchise's debut season in the tournament
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Similarly, Lungi Ngidi was also part of the IPL-winning squad for the Chennai Super Kings in 2021
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Phil Salt may not have stayed for the whole competition but was part of the IPL-winning squad for KKR last year and played an important role in the franchise topping the table last year
Image Source : AP
