 List of all 8 RCB captains in IPL history as Rajat Patidar becomes the latest to join the list

List of all 8 RCB captains in IPL history as Rajat Patidar becomes the latest to join the list

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rajat Patidar, who led MP to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the recent season, will succeed Faf du Plessis as the next captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Patidar joins the elite list of players to lead RCB in the IPL. Take a look-

Image Source : RCBTweets x

Rahul Dravid (2008) - 4 wins in 14 matches

Image Source : RCBtweets x

Kevin Pietersen (2009) - 2 wins in 6 matches

Image Source : Getty

Anil Kumble (2009-2010) - 15 wins in 26 matches

Image Source : Getty

Daniel Vettori (2011-12) - 12 wins in 22 matches

Image Source : RCBTweets X

Virat Kohli (2011-2023) - 66 wins in 143 matches

Image Source : PTI

Shane Watson (2017) - 1 win in 3 matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Faf du Plessis (2022-2024) - 21 wins in 42 matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : Rajat Patidar's record as captain

Click to read more..