Rajat Patidar, who led MP to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the recent season, will succeed Faf du Plessis as the next captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Patidar joins the elite list of players to lead RCB in the IPL. Take a look-
Rahul Dravid (2008) - 4 wins in 14 matches
Kevin Pietersen (2009) - 2 wins in 6 matches
Anil Kumble (2009-2010) - 15 wins in 26 matches
Daniel Vettori (2011-12) - 12 wins in 22 matches
Virat Kohli (2011-2023) - 66 wins in 143 matches
Shane Watson (2017) - 1 win in 3 matches
Faf du Plessis (2022-2024) - 21 wins in 42 matches
