 Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes - Stats comparison after 80 Test matches

After playing 80 Test matches, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 3370 runs to his name.

As for Ben Stokes, after 80 Test matches, he had scored 5116 runs to his name.

Ravindra Jadeja has taken 323 in 80 Test matches

Ben Stokes had taken 175 wickets in his first 80 Test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja maintains an average of 34.74 runs in 80 Test matches.

As for Ben Stokes, he maintained an average of 35.77 runs in his first 80 Test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja's highest score in Test cricket after 80 matches is 175*.

Ben Stokes' highest score in Test cricket after 80 matches was 258 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja's best bowling figures in 80 Test matches is 7/42.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes' best figures in Tests after 80 matches was 6/22.

