Rating all teams' performance at mid-stage of IPL 2025; CSK 2/10, DC 9/10

10 - Chennai Super Kings: CSK have been far from their best with their batting faltering time and again. They have 2 wins in 8 matches. 2/10 rating for CSK
9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH are strong on paper, but their haerd-hitting batting has been hot and cold. SRH have 2 wins in 7 matches. 3/10 for SRH
8 - Rajasthan Royals: RR have also been hot and cold with 2 wins in eight matches. They are on 8th in the table. 2/10 for RR
7 - Kolkata Knight Riders: The defending champions are also pretty much strong on paper but have not fired that well, especially with the bat. 4/10 for KKR
6 - Mumbai Indians: MI have now started picking up the momentum with three wins on trot. MI are sixth in standings. 5/10 for MI
5 - Lucknow Super Giants: LSG have been good in while both batting first and second this season. Their major concern is the form of Rishabh Pant. 6/10 for LSG
4 - Punjab Kings: PBKS are batting well and have even defended the lowest total in IPL history this season. They are on 4th in standings. 7/10 for PBKS
3 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB are on a winning streak away from home and on a losing streak at home. They have 5 wins in 8 matches. 7/10 for RCB
2 - Delhi Capitals: DC are one of the strongest teams of this season. They have 5 wins in 7 matches. 9/10 for DC
1 - Gujarat Titans: GT's top 3 has been doing the major heavylifting and the bowling has also contributed extremely well. They are a team with sum of individuals. 8.5/10 for GT
