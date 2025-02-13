 Rajat Patidar's record as captain

Rajat Patidar was announced as the 8th captain in RCB history as he is set to lead the side in the IPL 2025.

Rajat Patidar led Madhya Pradesh to the SMAT final, where he lost to Mumbai.

As skipper in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from 2019 to 2024, Patidar won 12 matches and lost four.

He finished as the second highest run getter in the SMAT 2024/25, scoring 428 runs in nine innings, and maintained an average of 61.14 runs.

Announced as the new skipper of RCB, Rajat Patidar will hope to lead the franchise forward and bring them closer to their first IPL title.

