The 'Wall of India' Rahul Dravid celebrates his 52nd birthday. Here are some of his records that remain unbroken in International cricket
1 - Most balls faced in Test cricket: Dravid holds the record for most balls faced in Tests - 31258
2 - Most minutes/time batted in Tests: Dravid has batted a record time of 44152 minutes in Test cricket
3 - Involved in most century stands in Tests: Dravid has been involved in a record number of 88 century stands in Tests
4 - Most consecutive ODI innings without a duck: Dravid holds this record with 120 ODI innings without a duck
5 - Most consecutive International innings without a duck: Dravid has batted for a record 173 innings without a duck
6 - Most catches taken by Fielder in Tests: Dravid has taken a record 210 catches in Tests
7 - Most number of ODIs played in a Year: Dravid played in a record 43 ODIs in 1999
