Prize money won by teams eliminated from Champions Trophy 2025 before semi-finals feat. Pakistan, England

The ICC announced a total price pot of record $6.9m (Rs 60.28 crore approx) with the winner set to take home a massive amount of Rs 19.45 crore ($2.24m). However, not just the winners or the runners-up, all eight teams participating will take some prize money or the other, so let's take a look-
Hosts Pakistan had a forgettable tournament as they failed to win a single game out of the three they played, even though one against Bangladesh was washed out without a ball being bowled. Pakistan finished at the bottom of the points table in Group A with just one point and inferior NRR than Bangladesh
By virtue of finishing in 7th/8th position, Pakistan took home prize money of $265k ($140k for 7th/8th position and $125k for participation), which roughly translates to Rs 2.29 crore
England, who like Pakistan remained winless in Group B losing all three matches against Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa, also took home prize money of $265k ($140k for finishing in 7th/8th position and $125k for participation), which roughly translates to Rs 2.29 crore
Bangladesh also didn't win a single match in Group A and had their last game against Pakistan washed out but since they finished in positions 5th/6th (third in the group), the Tigers took home $475k ($350k for 5th/6th position and $125k for participation), which roughly translates to Rs 4.15 crore
Afghanistan, like Bangladesh, also finished finished in positions 5th/6th (third in Group B) but since they won a game against England, the giant-killers also added the reward for a win in the group stage to their prize money. Hence, Afghanistan took home, the Tigers took home $509k ($350k for 5th/6th position, $125k for participation and $34k for a win against England), which roughly translates to Rs 4.45 crore
India, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are battling it out in the semi-finals. The two losing teams will take home a different prize money ($560k) in addition to the mandatory rewards of participation and group stage wins compared to the ones going to the final
