 Prithvi Shaw's 4 U19 World Cup teammates who will earn Rs 62.5 crores in IPL 2025

India's 2018 U19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw went unsold in the recent IPL 2025 mega auction but his teammates bagged some of the biggest deals

Abhishek Sharma was part of Prithvi Shaw's 2018 U19 World Cup squad

Abhishek Sharma has been retained for Rs 14 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill was part of Prithvi Shaw's 2018 U19 World Cup squad

Shubman Gill was retained for Rs 16.50 crore by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025

Arshdeep Singh was part of Prithvi Shaw's 2018 U19 World Cup squad

Punjab Kings splashed Rs 18 crore to sign Arshdeep Singh in the IPL mega auction 2025

Riyan Parag was also part of India's U19 World Cup 2018 squad and will be earning Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2025

Apart from these 4 players, Shaw's U19 teammates Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkothi and Aryan Juyal are also set to play in the IPL 2025

