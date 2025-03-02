 Players with worse captaincy record in ODIs than Jos Buttler

Players with worse captaincy record in ODIs than Jos Buttler

Image Source : Getty

Jos Buttler's stint as England's white-ball captain came to a stuttering end after his side's winless Champions Trophy campaign came crashing down. Following the loss against South Africa, Buttler ended his tenure with 18 wins and 26 losses in 45 matches in ODIs as captain for England, with the winning percentage being 40. Take a look at players with worse winning percentage as captain in ODIs than Buttler-

Image Source : AP

Alistair Campbell (Zimbabwe) - 30 wins in 86 matches (34.88 winning percentage)

Image Source : Getty

Jason Holder (West Indies) - 24 wins in 86 matches (27.90 winning percentage)

Image Source : Getty

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 23 wins in 73 matches (31.50 winning percentage)

Image Source : Getty

Steve Tikolo (Kenya) - 27 wins in 73 matches (36.98 winning percentage)

Image Source : Getty

Duleep Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 11 wins in 61 matches (18.03 winning percentage)

Image Source : Getty

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 17 wins in 53 matches (32.07 winning percentage)

Image Source : Getty

Kepler Wessels (South Africa) - 20 wins in 52 matches (38.46 winning percentage)

Image Source : Getty

Daren Sammy (West Indies) - 19 wins in 51 matches (37.25 winning percentage)

Image Source : Getty

Alec Stewart (England) - 15 wins in 41 matches (36.58 winning percentage)

Image Source : Getty

Next : Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Stats comparison after 35 ICC ODI matches

Click to read more..