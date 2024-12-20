Players with worse captaincy record in IPL than R Ashwin

One of the legends of Indian cricket, R Ashwin chose to retire from international cricket at the end of the Gabba Test against Australia. Ashwin ended his international career with 765 wickets out of which 537 came in Tests as he was the second-best Indian on the list of leading wicket-takers in the format. However, Ashwin will continue playing in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings
Not many are aware that R Ashwin was also a captain in the IPL in 2018 and 2019 for the then Kings XI Punjab. Under Ashwin, Punjab won 12 matches out of 28, while losing 16 games and the senior off-spinner has a winning percentage of 42.85. Here's a look at the captains whose winning percentage is lower than that of Ashwin in the IPL (minimum 20 matches)-
Suresh Raina (CSK, GL) - 41.17 winning percentage (14 wins in 34 matches)
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS, SRH) - 37.03 winning percentage (10 wins in 27 matches)
Ajinkya Rahane (RPS, RR) - 36.00 winning percentage (9 wins in 25 matches)
Mahela Jayawardene (DD, KTK, KXIP) - 33.33 winning percentage (10 wins in 30 matches)
Shane Watson (RR, RCB) - 33.33 winning percentage (8 wins in 24 matches)
Kumar Sangakkara (Deccan, KXIP, SRH) - 31.91 winning percentage (15 wins in 47 matches)
