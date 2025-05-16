Players with stands named after them in stadiums

1. Star India batter Virat Kohli has a stand named after him, 'Virat Kohli Pavilion' at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
2. Former India skipper MS Dhoni has a stand named after him at his home ground, the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.
3. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, regarded as one of the best players of his time for India has a stand named after him at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
4. Former India women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami also has a stand named after her in the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
5. India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma had a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MCA awarded him with the honour.
6. Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as well.
7. India's legendary former batter Sunil Gavaskar too, has a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Next : Fastest to 100 wickets in IPL
Click to read more..