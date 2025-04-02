 Players with most runs against each team in IPL

1 - Most runs against Gujarat Titans: Virat Kohli now has most runs against GT with 351 runs to his name

2 - Most runs against Punjab Kings: David Warner has the most runs against PBKS with 1134 runs to his name

3 - Most runs against Delhi Capitals: Kohli has hit the most runs against DC as he has 1057 runs against them

4 - Most runs against Lucknow Super Giants: Faf du Plessis has 267 runs, the most, against LSG

5 - Most runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sanju Samson has scored 867 runs, the most against SRH

6 - Most runs against Rajasthan Royals: Kohli has the most runs against RR with 764 runs to his name

7 - Most runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru: MS Dhoni has scored 894, the most runs, against RCB

8 - Most runs against Kolkata Knight Riders: David Warner has the most runs against KKR with 1093 runs to his name

9 - Most runs against Mumbai Indians: KL Rahul has hit 950 runs, the most against MI, in IPL

10 - Most runs against Chennai Super Kings: Kohli has the most runs against CSK with 1084 runs to his name

