Players with most IPL runs

9. Ajinkya Rahane: 5,032 runs in 198 IPL matches
8. AB de Villiers: 5,162 runs in 184 IPL matches
7. KL Rahul: 5,222 runs in 145 IPL matches
6. MS Dhoni: 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches
5. Suresh Raina: 5,528 runs in 205 IPL matches
4. David Warner: 6,565 runs in 184 IPL matches
3. Shikhar Dhawan: 6,769 runs in 222 IPL matches
2. Rohit Sharma: 7,038 runs in 271 IPL matches
1. Virat Kohli: 8,618 runs in 266 IPL matches
Next : Most sixes by an Indian in IPL, Rohit Sharma completes 300
Click to read more..