 Players with most centuries in T20 cricket

9. Glenn Maxwell: 8 centuries in 473 T20 matches

8. Jos Buttler: 8 centuries in 451 T20 matches

7. David Warner: 8 centuries in 415 T20 matches

6. Aaron Finch: 8 centuries in 387 T20 matches

5. Michael Klinger: 8 centuries in 206 T20 matches

4. Virat Kohli: 9 centuries in 414 T20 matches

3. Rilee Russouw: 9 centuries in 378 T20 matches

2. Babar Azam: 11 centuries in 320 T20 matches

1. Chris Gayle: 22 centuries in 463 T20 matches

