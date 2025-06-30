Players with most centuries in T20 cricket

9. Glenn Maxwell: 8 centuries in 473 T20 matches
8. Jos Buttler: 8 centuries in 451 T20 matches
7. David Warner: 8 centuries in 415 T20 matches
6. Aaron Finch: 8 centuries in 387 T20 matches
5. Michael Klinger: 8 centuries in 206 T20 matches
4. Virat Kohli: 9 centuries in 414 T20 matches
3. Rilee Russouw: 9 centuries in 378 T20 matches
2. Babar Azam: 11 centuries in 320 T20 matches
1. Chris Gayle: 22 centuries in 463 T20 matches
