Players with most 150s in Test cricket history

9. Jacques Kallis has hit the score of 150 14 times in Test cricket.
8. Virender Sehwag has hit the score of 150 14 times in Test cricket.
7. Ricky Ponting has hit the score of 150 15 times in Test cricket.
6. Mahela Jayawardene has hit the score of 150 16 times in Test cricket.
5. Joe Root has hit the score of 150 16 times in Test cricket.
4. Don Bradman had hit the score of 150 18 times in Test cricket.
3. Kumar Sangakkara has hit the score of 150 19 times in Test cricket.
2. Brian Lara has hit the score of 150 19 times in Test cricket.
1. Sachin Tendulkar has hit the score of 150 20 times in Test cricket.
